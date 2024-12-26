Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu expresses sadness over Manmohan Singh's death

Amaravati, Dec 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed deep sadness over the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

Terming the former PM as an intellectual statesman, the chief minister said Singh had embodied humility, wisdom and integrity.

"Deeply saddened by former Prime Minister and renowned economist, Manmohan Singh Ji's demise. An intellectual statesman, Dr Singh embodied humility, wisdom, and integrity," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

From his economic reforms in 1991 as Finance Minister to his leadership as Prime Minister, he served the nation tirelessly and uplifted millions, he said.

Further, he observed that the passing of Singh is a great loss to the nation, offering condolences to the latter's family, loved ones and admirers. PTI STH KH