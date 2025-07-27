Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu lands in Singapore to woo investors

Amaravati, Jul 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu landed in Singapore on Sunday, beginning a five-day official visit to attract investments and strengthen diaspora ties.

During this visit, the Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in a total of 29 programmes.

Naidu received a grand welcome at Changi Airport from Telugu community members, industrialists, Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) representatives, and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Children performed Kuchipudi dance while women offered traditional harathi (traditional lamp ritual).

"Truly delighted by the warm reception from our vibrant Telugu community. Their presence and contributions play a vital role in strengthening the bond between our nations. I thank them for their gracious welcome and affection", said Naidu in a post on X.

According to the itinerary shared by the southern state's government, the CM is expected to meet Indian High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule today.

At 2 pm, Naidu is expected to attend the Southeast Asia Telugu Diaspora Programme, joined by his son Nara Lokesh and other cabinet ministers at the OAVIS Auditorium.

The event will focus on global employment for Andhra youth, P4 poverty eradication initiative, and expanding Telugu NRIs' role in Andhra Pradesh's development.

In the evening, Naidu is likely to attend a formal dinner hosted by the Indian High Commissioner, concluding his first day with three business and two diaspora engagements.

Discussions will focus on creating global employment opportunities for job-seeking youth from Andhra Pradesh.

Deliberations will explore ways to strengthen the global Telugu community's role in Andhra Pradesh's development.

The chief minister will also invite Telugu industrialists and NRIs to participate in the 'zero poverty-P4' initiative.

On Day 2, the CM is expected to meet Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry and study sustainable urban planning at Bidadari Estate with his delegation, said an official press release.

He is expected to participate in a roundtable on urban development, visit Singapore Sports School, and tour Tuas Port to understand port-led growth and industrial logistics ecosystems, it said.

On July 29, Naidu will hold talks with AI Singapore, SIA Engineering, Keppel, GIC, and join an IT and fintech roundtable with over ten global firms.

Later that day, he will meet Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, followed by a CEO roundtable on port infrastructure.

On July 30 and 31, the CM will meet representatives from CapitaLand, Temasek, Sumitomo Mitsui Bank, and Singapore ministers before returning to Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

Strategic discussions will be held on enhancing exports from Andhra Pradesh through collaborations with NRIs. Emphasis will also be placed on expanding employment opportunities through skill development programmes.

As part of the visit, the chief minister's team will tour key infrastructure and logistics hubs, including ports and sports facilities, it added.

The visit aims to build global partnerships across infrastructure, IT, fintech, ports, sports, and urban development for Andhra Pradesh's inclusive growth.