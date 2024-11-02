Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Rs 861 cr pothole-free roads mission

Chintalagorlivanipalem (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a mission to achieve pothole-free roads in the state here, at a cost of Rs 861 crore.

Kickstarting the state-wide mission from Chintalagorlivanipalem village in Anakapalli disrict, the Chief Minister personally repaired a pothole by filling it will mortar, accompanied by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and other leaders and officials.

Later, a large pothole was also fixed in his presence by dumping material onto it by a truck.

Naidu himself picked up a spade and levelled the pothole to give a fillip to the repair works in the southern state.

