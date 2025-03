New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and discussed pending state matters.

Naidu, accompanied by his party MPs, including Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, discussed in detail various projects, according to official sources.

The chief minister is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. PTI LUX RT