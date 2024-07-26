Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu promises to aid every flood-affected farmer

Amaravati, Jul 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday promised in the assembly to come to the "rescue" of every farmer who suffered losses in the recent heavy rains and floods, especially in the wake of over one lakh acres of paddy fields getting submerged.

The chief minister directed Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha to visit the flood-affected places and also meet the victims.

“When natural calamities occur, then it is the complete responsibility of the government to come to the rescue of people. I am giving an assurance to all flood victims that we will rescue every family,” said Naidu in the assembly.

Besides paddy fields, over 3,000 acres of cornfields and 960 acres of cotton fields were also damaged in the heavy rains, which could further rise as these statistics are only preliminary estimates.

In addition to supplying provisions, including 25 kg rice and one litre cooking oil, the state government is also doling out monetary relief of Rs 3,000 per family affected by floods.

After other deliberations, Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu adjourned the House sine die after five days of the second meeting of the first assembly session. PTI STH ANE