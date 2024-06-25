Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu promises to develop Kuppam as top constituency

Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday visited his home constituency Kuppam and promised the local people to develop it to a top position.

Explaining the importance he accords to Kuppam, the Chief Minister noted that he first went to Polavaram after becoming the CM, followed by Amaravati, a Cabinet meeting and the visit to Kuppam.

"I came to meet you and take your blessings. I am indebted to you. These five years I promise to repay you and develop in all possible ways," said Naidu, addressing a public meeting here.

Naidu vowed to allocate funds and develop roads in the Assembly segment, drainage system, provide tap water, build check dams, improve street lighting and several other amenities to turn it into a model municipality.

The CM promised to build an airport in Kuppam as soon as possible, which could enable the export of vegetables produced in the constituency.

Further, Naidu promised to take the responsibility of bringing jobs to Kuppam and resolve the issues plaguing Kuppam Dravida University.

Also, turning the segment into a zero-poverty one, increasing income and turning the constituency into an education hub are some other goals Naidu set among others.

Commenting on the recent election results, he highlighted that the future of the state has been rewritten, and alleged the erstwhile YSRCP regime between 2019 and 2024 was a nightmare.

However, he asserted that he came to power with the clear agenda that welfare and development will go hand in hand.

Besides focussing on Kuppam, the CM also informed them about Cabinet decisions such as publishing white papers about the current state of the Polavaram project, Amaravati, electricity and other important aspects.

Further, Naidu said 183 Anna Canteens, which provide subsidised meals for the poor will be started soon and also hinted that a sponsorship programme in these canteens will be introduced.

During the fag end of his public meeting, a couple of individuals came forward to donate funds for the Amaravati capital city project. Women self-help groups from Chittoor district also chipped in with a cheque for Rs 4.5 crore as donation for Amaravati.

Naidu embarked on a two-day tour of his home constituency Kuppam in Chittoor district.

He landed at PES Medical College helipad at around 1 pm, where he was received by local officials and ruling TDP cadres.

Officials arranged a photo exhibition for the CM to review the canal works.

On Wednesday, Naidu is expected to attend a public grievances meet in Kuppam, followed by a review meeting with officials. PTI STH SS