Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to highlight tech-driven governance at Raisina Dialogue

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will address a session at the Raisina Dialogue here on Saturday, where he is expected to speak on technology-driven governance and the role of innovation in economic growth.

The dialogue, organised by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, is regarded as India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts and academics.

The 11th edition of the dialogue was inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his address on the theme ‘Technology, Governance and the Future’, Naidu is expected to highlight the use of digital tools in governance, including real-time monitoring and data-driven policymaking, drawing on the experience of Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said.

Naidu is also likely to outline the state’s plans to position itself as a global hub for innovation, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure, with a focus on areas such as artificial intelligence ecosystems, data centres and clean-energy manufacturing.

The chief minister is expected to emphasise how technology-enabled governance can accelerate economic growth, enhance transparency, and improve citizen services at scale.