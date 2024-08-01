Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu welcomes SC verdict to sub-classify SC, ST reservations

Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment allowing states to make sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for granting quotas inside the reserved categories, and noted that TDP took the first step in this direction.

The Chief Minister reminded that the TDP had constituted the Justice Ramachandra Raju Commission back in 1996 on SC sub-categorisation.

"Justice should be done to all sections and social justice should win. This is the philosophy of TDP. Sub-classification will be useful to reach out to the poorest sections," said Naidu during a public address.

He called on Dalits to stay united to prosper and wished for social and financial empowerment in their lives.

During an interaction with the water users association of Sunnipenta in Nandyal district, the CM promised to elevate Andhra Pradesh to the top position in the country.

Further, he also promised to promote temple town Srisailam as a divine centre by taking it as his responsibility.

Later, Naidu participated in the monthly welfare pension (NTR Bharosa Pension) distribution programme at Madakasira in Sri Sathyasai district. PTI STH SS