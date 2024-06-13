Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu worships at Tirupati temple accompanied by family

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple at nearby Tirumala, accompanied by family members.

Naidu's son and cabinet member Nara Lokesh also accompanied the Chief Minister.

Naidu was accorded a traditional welcome by the authorities and priests and offered theertham (sacred water) and prasadam.

Following the visit, the CM is scheduled to return to Amaravati to assume office at the secretariat at 4:41 pm.

Later, he will clear several files such as the mega DSC (teacher recruitment), revocation of the Land Titling Act and increase of welfare pensions to Rs 4,000 per month.

He is also expected to clear files on reviving 'Anna Canteens' and skills census. PTI STH GDK SS