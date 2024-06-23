Andhra CM Chandrababu promises assistance to repatriate murdered Telugu man’s body from US

Amaravati, Jun 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday promised to help bring back the body of a man from the state who was allegedly murdered in the United States of America recently.

Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased person, the chief minister promised every possible help from the state government to the family based in Bapatla district.

"Deeply saddened to learn that a young Dasari Gopikrishna from Bapatla has succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting incident in Texas, USA. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and assure them…every possible support to help bring him home,” Naidu said in a post on social media platform X.

Gopikrishna, 32, from Yajali village in Bapatla district, went to the US for work about a year ago and was reportedly shot at by a thief at the retail outlet where he was working, around 11.30 local time there on Friday.

A video of the incident has gone viral in which a masked man wearing shorts and a cap is seen shooting multiple times at Gopikrishna and then stealing some items and cash from the retail outlet where the victim worked.

Gopikrishna’s parents D Srinivasa Rao and Dhanalakshmi are inconsolable over the news of their son’s death in the faraway country and are awaiting the return of his body.

