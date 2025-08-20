Andhra CM ‘cheating’ people on Vizag Steel Plant privatisation: YSRCP

Amaravati, Aug 20 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of “cheating” people over the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The opposition party alleged that the TDP-led NDA government had “meekly surrendered” to the Centre’s privatisation plans for the steel plant.

“Chandrababu (is) cheating on VSP privatisation… The moment his government accepted the Rs 14,000 crore package, it was a total surrender to the Centre's privatisation policy,” Satyanarayana claimed in a YSRCP release.

Satyanarayana claimed Naidu “never mentioned VSP” during his visits to Delhi, “which shows that he is in favour of privatisation”.

“We are against privatisation of VSP and will take up the issue at all levels,” he added.

Satyanarayana further alleged that all sections of people were dissatisfied with Naidu’s policies, claiming that welfare promises were being implemented “in a shoddy manner”.

There was no immediate response from the TDP.

Promising to transform VSP into a strong organisation, Naidu had, in January, highlighted the plant’s 20,000-acre land bank—"unmatched by any other steel plant in India". PTI STH SSK