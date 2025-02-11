Andhra CM condemns attack on Chilkur Balaji temple priest

Amaravati, Feb 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday condemned the alleged attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple priest C S Rangarajan, which took place near Hyderabad.

The attack was reportedly carried out by a mob attempting to establish ‘Ram Rajya’.

"I condemn the heinous incident involving C S Rangarajan Garu, the Chief Priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple. In a civilised society, there must always be room for respectful dialogue and differences of opinion," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

The CM emphasised that violence has no place in society and must be unequivocally rejected.

In his complaint to the police, Rangarajan stated that on February 7, about 20 people barged into his house in Chilkur, Rangareddy district, near the temple premises, and 'manhandled' him for refusing to cooperate with them in fulfilling their agenda.