Andhra CM congratulates Ashok Gajapathi Raju on taking oath as Goa Guv

Amaravati, Jul 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday congratulated P Ashok Gajapathi Raju on being sworn in as the new Governor of Goa.

The chief minister noted that Raju had upheld the dignity of every office he held in a democratic manner.

"I extend my congratulations to Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju on being sworn in as the new Governor of Goa," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

He further wished that Raju would carry out his new responsibilities with the same dedication and impartiality, setting an example for all.

Raju (74), a veteran Telugu Desam Party leader from Andhra Pradesh, will succeed P S Sreedharan Pillai as the Goa Governor.

He served as the civil aviation minister between May 27, 2014 and March 10, 2018. He has also held ministerial posts in the Andhra Pradesh government.

Raju was administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan by Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Alok Aradhe.

Outgoing governor Pillai was accorded a farewell on July 24. PTI STH SSK