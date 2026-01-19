Andhra CM congratulates Assam counterpart Himanta Sarma on historic WEF debut

Amaravati, Jan 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on becoming the first-ever CM from Assam to attend the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Switzerland.

Naidu praised Sarma, saying he has scripted history by representing Assam on the global stage.

“Met the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Zurich. He has made history by becoming the first Chief Minister from Assam to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland. I congratulate him and wish him success,” Naidu said in a post on X.

Naidu arrived in Zurich today as part of his four-day visit to Switzerland to participate in the 2026 edition of WEF from January 19 to 22.

“Landed in Zurich for the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos-Klosters. Held under the theme ‘A Spirit of Dialogue,’ the meeting is another proud opportunity to represent my state,” he said in the post.

Naidu emphasised his commitment to showcasing Andhra Pradesh's potential to global leaders across business, government, international organisations, civil society, and academia to shape the future.

Shortly after landing, the CM met with the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and World Bank President Ajay Banga.

Following his official meetings, Naidu is scheduled to address the Telugu diaspora.