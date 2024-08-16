Andhra CM congratulates ISRO on successfully launching SSLV-D3

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday congratulated ISRO on successfully launching the third and final developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle from Sriharikota.

ISRO launched SSLV-D3, carrying Earth Observation Satellite EOS-08 earlier on Friday.

Terming this milestone as an achievement which strengthens India's small satellites capability, the Chief Minister extended his good wishes to the space agency for its future endeavours.

"A moment of glory for India's space prowess! Congratulations to ISRO on the successful launch of SSLV-D3-EOS-08 from Sriharikota today," said Naidu in a post on X.

Further, he noted that today's achievement also empowers NewSpace India Ltd, a Government of India company, for undertaking future commercial launches. PTI STH SS