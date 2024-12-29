Andhra CM congratulates Koneru Humpy for winning Women's Rapid Chess Championship

Amaravati, Dec 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated Koneru Humpy for winning the FIDE Women's Rapid Chess Championship 2024 and called her victory "incredible".

Advertisment

Humpy (37) won the Women's World Rapid Chess Championship in New York on Sunday, defeating Irene Sukandar from Indonesia.

"Congratulations to Koneru Humpy on winning the FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championship 2024. Her incredible triumph caps off a phenomenal year for Indian chess!" said Naidu in a post on X.

Further, the CM added that Humpy's victory is a proud moment for India. PTI STH ADB