Andhra CM congratulates Nitin Nabin on becoming new BJP national president

Amaravati, Jan 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday congratulated Nitin Nabin on becoming the national president of the BJP.

The chief minister wished Nabin (45) success in carrying forward the responsibilities of his new role.

"Heartiest congratulations to Nitin Nabin Ji on becoming the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I wish him success in carrying forward the responsibilities of his new role," said Naidu in a post on X.

BJP announced Nabin as its new national president on Tuesday. PTI STH ADB