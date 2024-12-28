Andhra CM congratulates Vizag's Nitish Kumar Reddy for scoring century against Australia

Amaravati, Dec 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday congratulated K Nitish Kumar Reddy, an Indian cricket team member from Visakhapatnam, for scoring an unbeaten century against Australia in Melbourne.

Reddy scored his maiden century, 105 runs, on the third day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of the Border–Gavaskar series.

“I congratulate Visakhapatnam youngster K Nitish Kumar Reddy for hitting a century in the fourth Test match of the Border–Gavaskar Test Trophy 2024 at Melbourne in Australia,” Naidu said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister praised Reddy for his successes in the Ranji Trophy and the under-16 category for Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu further wished Reddy continued success with the Indian team. PTI STH SSK ROH