Andhra CM congratulates women's world cup-winning cricketer Shree Charani

Amaravati, Nov 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday congratulated N Shree Charani, the 2025 women's cricket world cup-winning team member.

Accompanied by former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, Charani called on the chief minister at his camp office.

"CM Chandrababu and Minister Nara Lokesh congratulated Shree Charani on winning the women's world cup," said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The slow left arm orthodox bowler, who also plays for Delhi Capitals Women and Andhra Women's cricket teams, shared her world cup winning experience with the CM.

By winning the women's world cup, Indian women's capability has been proven. The Indian women's cricket team has emerged as an example for woman sportspersons, the CM said in the release.

The team won its first global trophy -- the 50-over World Cup -- beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Earlier, the Kadapa-born cricketer was received at the Gannavaram Airport amid pomp and fanfare by Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president K Sivanath, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and others. PTI STH KH