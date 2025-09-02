Andhra CM conveys birthday greetings to Pawan Kalyan as he turns 57

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday conveyed birthday greetings to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who turned 57.

Naidu eulogised the actor-politician as a person who takes the side of the common man in every step he takes with social consciousness.

"Birthday greetings to friend and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan," said Naidu in a post on X, adding that Kalyan is a man of 'sharp words'.

మిత్రులు, ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి పవన్ కల్యాణ్‌ గారికి హృదయపూర్వక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు. అడుగడుగునా సామాన్యుడి పక్షం... అణువణువునా సామాజిక స్పృహ... మాటల్లో పదును... చేతల్లో చేవ... జన సైన్యానికి ధైర్యం... మాటకి కట్టుబడే తత్వం... రాజకీయాల్లో విలువలకు పట్టం....స్పందించే హృదయం...అన్నీ కలిస్తే… pic.twitter.com/TqlmiEIwBZ — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 2, 2025

Likewise, he highlighted that Kalyan 'lives up to his word' and ushered in values to politics with a responsive heart.

Naidu wished Kalyan to prosper for 100 years and scale many victorious peaks.

Further, Naidu added that Kalyan's cooperation in the development of the state is unforgettable.