Andhra CM dares YSRCP MLAs to attend Assembly, debate governance

Thallapaka (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday challenged YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP MLAs to attend the Assembly and debate whose governance led to devastation and whose delivered development.

Addressing a village meeting after participating in welfare pensions disbursal at Thallapaka in Annamayya district, Chief Minister termed YSRCP as a "fake party".

"I am asking directly, are you ready for the Assembly? There are 11 (YSRCP MLAs), come to the Assembly. I am ready to discuss whose (governance) is devastation and whose delivered development. Who has the capability to do welfare," said Naidu.

Observing that YSRCP leaders are allegedly ridiculing the TDP-led government's Super Six schemes, he challenged the opposition party legislators to attend the Assembly and prove when the government extended each welfare programme to a specific beneficiary.

Naidu said the NDA alliance government has the boldness and capability to substantiate its claims, alleging that YSRCP is on a collision course with the government, opposing its initiatives and disagrees on everything.

Naidu underscored that the monthly welfare pensions being disbursed to beneficiaries are not a donation but the responsibility of the government. He claimed that no other state offers pensions as high as Andhra Pradesh.

According to the CM, the southern state disbursed Rs 42,000 crore worth welfare pensions in the past 15 months.

He said 63.6 lakh people received pensions today with Rs 2,747 crore being disbursed in one single day.

During the previous YSRCP government, Naidu alleged that people who were not specially-abled had received pensions and also the ‘opposition party activists’.

Recalling his first tenure as the chief minister 30 years today, Naidu said he never took a break during these three decades and asked if he had ever fallen sick, noting that he worked tirelessly like a machine.

The TDP supremo acknowledged that he had faced many ups and downs in the past 30 years.

Hinting at the previous YSRCP regime, Naidu said welfare should not be undertaken on credit but only after raising revenue.

Further, the CM said there were some issues in the division of districts, during the previous YSRCP government, which he promised to sort out.

Earlier, Naidu participated in the monthly welfare pensions disbursal programme in Rajampet constituency.

