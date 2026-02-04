Andhra CM directs officials to develop plans to turn weaker sections into micro entrepreneurs

Amaravati, Feb 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to prepare an action plan to make people from weaker sections turn into micro entrepreneurs.

The chief minister stressed the need to improve facilities in welfare institutions and instructed that RO drinking water plants be installed in residential schools and hostels.

"An action plan should be prepared to transform people from weaker sections into micro entrepreneurs and ensure sustainable livelihood opportunities for them," Naidu said in an official release.

RO plants will be installed in over 800 BC welfare hostels by March at a cost of Rs 17 crore, he said.

Naidu also directed officials to utilise Rs 60 crore for the construction of welfare schools and hostels.

Emphasising student wellbeing, he said greater focus should be laid on health and quality food for students in welfare institutions.

The CM proposed upgrading six Mahatma Jyotirao Phule residential schools as junior colleges and called for setting up BC residential schools in all constituencies.

He further asked officials to strengthen BC study circles to benefit students from weaker sections. PTI MS KH