Andhra CM directs officials to ensure district reorganisation excercise meets people’s aspirations

Amaravati, Oct 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed ministers and officials to ensure that the ongoing district reorganisation excercise fulfils public aspirations and promotes administrative efficiency.

Reviewing the matter with the cabinet sub-committee and officials, Naidu stressed the need to address the alleged unscientific district formation carried out during the previous YSRCP regime.

“The ongoing district reorganisation in the state must reflect the aspirations of the people while ensuring administrative convenience,” said an official press release, quoting Naidu.

The reorganisation should resolve existing issues without creating new complications, it said.

The Chief Minister noted that future electoral constituency's delimitation should be factored into the exercise while revenue division restructuring must be handled separately.

The TDP supremo further said that the seven-member cabinet sub-committee constituted on July 22 had prepared a preliminary report based on inputs from ministers, collectors, public representatives and people.

Officials informed the CM that issues such as Polavaram-linked rehabilitation, future jurisdiction of submerged mandals and the long-pending demand for Markapuram district were among the matters under review.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister alleged that reckless decisions of the YSRCP regime have triggered regional disputes and ignored public aspirations. PTI MS STH ROH