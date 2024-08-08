Andhra CM directs officials to ensure no scarcity of seeds for farmers

Amaravati, Aug 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to ensure that there is no scarcity of seeds for farmers.

In the wake of heavy rains in July, the chief minister directed finance department officials to release Rs 36 crore input subsidy for farmers whose crops were destroyed, so that it enables them to restart growing their crops.

"Ensure that there is no scarcity of seeds for crops for farmers across the state," Naidu said in an official press release and instructed officials to ensure 100 percent e-crop registration.

Further, he directed officials to incorporate technology to enhance agricultural output and incomes.

The CM called for the use of drones to spray insecticides in the fields and also the establishment of a drone testing centre in the state by consulting with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry. PTI STH ANE