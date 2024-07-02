Andhra CM directs officials to focus on sand availability, control prices of essential items

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday carried out a review of a slew of departments and directed officials to repair road infrastructure, make sand available and work towards reducing the prices of essential commodities.

The Chief Minister met with the Ministers concerned and officials at the secretariat and took stock of the situation.

"Due to the policies of the previous government (YSRCP), people are suffering from immense problems. Take measures to immediately resolve them," Naidu directed officials, according to an official press release.

He directed them to create a short-term and long-term route map to resolve those issues, depending on their intensity.

Reviewing the availability of sand, a key component for construction, Naidu instructed officials to make it available immediately.

Observing that there should be no shortage of sand across the state, the CM directed officials to focus on controlling its price as well.

Further, Naidu instructed them to come up with a new people-friendly sand policy.

According to the CM, road infrastructure in the state is in a pathetic condition due to the negligence of the erstwhile YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government.

As part of road infrastructure review, Naidu noted that repairing roads across the state is one challenge while taking up immediate measures for temporary relief such as pothole repairs and other works is another challenge.

The CM directed officials to incorporate modern technology in repairing the road infrastructure and give priority to this work as people are suffering.

Similarly, Naidu held a review meeting with agriculture, marketing and civil supplies department officials, directing them to control the prices of essentials such as rice, cereals, tomatoes and onions.

Moreover, he told officials that the state will coordinate with the Centre on importing essential items to control their prices, among others. PTI STH SS