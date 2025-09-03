Andhra CM directs officials to focus on temple tourism, home stays, global branding

Amaravati, Sep 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to develop home stays in temple towns with global standards, boosting pilgrim convenience and temple tourism.

The Chief Minister said that home stays should also be encouraged in Konaseema region, with an action plan involving Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to enhance tourism opportunities and regional participation.

"Home stays in temple towns should be developed with global standards to enhance pilgrim convenience and strengthen temple tourism," said Naidu in an official press release.

Reviewing tourism sector progress at the Secretariat, Naidu instructed officials to organise events in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Amaravati, Tirupati, Anantapur and Kurnool, transforming Andhra Pradesh into a tourism hub.

He set a target of preparing 10,000 rooms by March 2026 for tourists' convenience and insisted that projects should be developed in all 175 Assembly constituencies statewide.

Naidu emphasised focus on Disney World City in Anantapur, Kondapalli Khilla development with private cooperation, light and sound shows at Undavalli caves, and eco-tourism projects in Chintapalli, and others.

The Chief Minister called for tent house cities at Gandikota, Araku, Lambasingi and strengthening Rajahmundry as a tourism hub, highlighting the city's importance in regional tourism growth.

He directed officials to prioritise helicopter and seaplane tourism across Vijayawada-Srisailam, Gandikota-Bangalore and Visakhapatnam-Araku routes.

He directed the officials to celebrate Dasara festival celebrations in Vijayawada "on par with Mysore Dasara celebrations". PTI MS STH SA