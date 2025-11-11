Andhra CM directs officials to prepare action plan for Visakha Economic Region

Amaravati, Nov 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to chalk out a comprehensive action plan for developing the Visakha Economic Region, stretching from Srikakulam to Konaseema districts.

During a review meeting, the CM emphasised the need to transform the Visakha Economic Region into a major growth hub for Andhra Pradesh through strategic industrial and infrastructural initiatives.

“Officials should prepare a comprehensive action plan for developing the Visakha Economic Region from Srikakulam to Konaseema districts,” said Naidu in an official release late on Monday.

The Chief Minister suggested that priority be given to improving cargo handling from Mulapeta Port to Kakinada Port as these serve major states including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

He said the long coastline must be developed as an East-West Coastal Corridor, enhancing trade connectivity, boosting exports, and generating employment opportunities along the coastal economic zone.

Naidu emphasised the need to promote green energy projects across the Visakha economic region region, highlighting that Vizag is set to emerge as a global IT hub.

He said that the port city should be developed as a healthcare hub, promoting medical tourism and world-class facilities to attract international patients, while ensuring rapid expansion of housing projects to meet demand.

The Chief Minister said the Visakha Economic Region could attract investments worth upto USD 115, including USD 15 billion from central government and USD 85 billion from private industries.