Andhra CM directs officials to release water immediately to Krishna-Godavari delta

Amaravati, Jun 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed officials to immediately release water to the Krishna-Godavari delta and initiate early crop planning.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat, Naidu stressed the importance of advancing the cropping season to avoid cyclonic damage and achieve three harvests a year through scientific water auditing and sustainable water resource management.

"Water must be released to the Krishna-Godavari delta immediately to safeguard the cropping season and protect farmers from potential cyclonic threats," the CM said in an official release.

The chief minister said that water usage from sources such as groundwater and reservoirs should be used in such a way that they ensure 365 days of cultivation.

He also sought fast-tracking widening of the Handri-Neeva main canal and completion of Veligonda Stage 1 by June 2026 with Central government funding.

Naidu ordered immediate desilting of the Budameru river and said water management must support three to four drought years.

He directed officials to call tenders for the Polavaram-Banakacherla link project by June end after a review by technical experts.

So far, 81.70 per cent of Polavaram civil works are completed while only 3.84 per cent was done in the previous five years under the YSRCP government.

The Polavaram-Banakacherla linkage project will be implemented by Jalaharati Corporation and a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) has already been set up for this while funding proposals were submitted accordingly. Of the Rs 81,900 crore total cost for this project, Rs 40,950 crore or 50 per cent will come through External Aided Project (EAP) loans whereas the rest follows a hybrid structure.

Additionally, Rs 16,380 crore (20 per cent) has to be procured from the Centre while Rs 8,190 crore (10 per cent) will be contributed as state equity.

The diaphragm wall is 64 per cent complete, with full construction expected to be completed by December-end. Officials were asked to work with contractors to meet the project timeline.