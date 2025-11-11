Andhra CM directs officials to send text alerts on traffic violations before issuing challans

Amaravati, Nov 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to send alerts on traffic violations to people’s mobile phones before issuing challans, following the model implemented in Kerala.

"Officials should send alerts and warnings on traffic violations to the mobiles of people at first and then issue challans only after repeated violations," said Naidu in an official press release late on Monday.

"It is not correct to frighten people with challans," he said.

During a review meeting on the rising road accidents and stampedes, the Chief Minister stressed the need for public awareness campaigns on traffic rules and helmet usage across the state.

Naidu instructed officials to focus on crowd management to prevent stampedes, especially during large gatherings, by ensuring advance planning and prior warnings at vulnerable locations.

He also directed urgent road repairs to maintain pothole-free roads, and proper drainage maintenance to prevent waterlogging during heavy rains.

The Chief Minister also called for large-scale job fairs must be organised to boost employment opportunities for youth across districts, strengthening the state’s workforce and industrial growth.

Naidu expressed concern over the functioning of registrar offices and directed officials to "eliminate corruption", setting a two-and-a-half-month deadline for performance improvement. PTI MS STH ROH