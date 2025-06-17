Andhra CM directs officials to strategise on enhancing state's financial position

Amaravati, June 17, (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reviewed the performance of the planning department and directed officials to frame strategies to enhance the state's financial position and resources.

Naidu said that the planning department must guide all departments for effective outcomes and to reduce the debt burden by exploring new revenue channels beyond state and central funds.

"Planning Department must take responsibility to ensure every government department achieves better outcomes," a press release stated, quoting Naidu as saying.

Reducing the debt burden and mobilising adequate resources for welfare are among the most crucial priorities of the government, the CM said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of data analytics, stressing the department's role in decision-making and promoting Brand Andhra Pradesh to attract investments.

Naidu further said that a total of 25 cabinet meetings and six State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) sessions cleared major investment proposals, while the government is now focused on implementing these approved development projects.

The officials informed the CM that Andhra Pradesh's per capita income grew by 11.89 percent in FY 2024-25, outpacing the national average of 8.7 percent.

The TDP supremo instructed planners to focus on service sector growth, aim for financial sustainability, and use Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at state, district, mandal, and village levels for competitiveness.

Setting a 15 percent growth target by FY-29, Naidu asked for monthly development indicators to allow periodic progress reviews and timely course corrections when needed. PTI MS STH ADB