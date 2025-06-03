Andhra CM directs speedy completion of ports, fishing harbours and airports

Amaravati, June 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to complete Phase-1 works of Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Mulapeta, and the Kakinada Gateway ports by December 2026.

During a review meeting at his residence in Undavalli, the Chief Minister instructed officials to complete Phase-1 construction of Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam, and Uppada fishing harbours within the same timeframe.

“The CM emphasised that ports and fishing harbours are valuable economic assets for Andhra Pradesh. He stressed the urgency of completing these projects and bringing them into operational use swiftly,” said an official press release.

Port operations and maintenance were also discussed in the meeting.

Naidu urged officials to explore the possibility of upgrading fishing harbours into minor ports without causing inconvenience to local fishing communities, thereby enhancing regional incomes, said the release.

The officials were asked to immediately initiate Phase-1 works of new airports at Kuppam, Dagadarthi, Amaravati, and Srikakulam (Palasa).

The CM emphasised the goal of developing at least 20 ports and 14 airports across the state.

Further, he instructed officials to work on the expansion of state roads in accordance with traffic needs, integrating them with national highways through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

He announced plans to establish ‘Andhra Pradesh Logistics Corporation’ soon to drive infrastructure growth across roads, ports, airports, and fishing harbours.

