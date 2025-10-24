Andhra CM discusses enhancing governance through AI with UAE minister

Amaravati, Oct 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu discussed improving governance and citizen services through artificial intelligence with the UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

CM Naidu is on a three-day tour to the United Arab Emirates.

The leaders also deliberated on strengthening trade relations, knowledge economy initiatives, and the exchange of best practices using technologically advanced systems such as Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), an official release said on Friday.

The discussion also included initiatives by Dubai Silicon Oasis to fund startups and research institutions, and potential collaborations with Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in the southern state to promote AI-driven innovations.

"The leaders discussed improving governance and citizen services through AI and the exchange of best practices in governance and citizen services through RTGS in a technologically advanced manner," the release said.

The CM and the UAE minister explored new opportunities in food security and emphasised fostering investments and partnerships in logistics, transportation, and infrastructure sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu embarked on a three-day tour of the UAE on Wednesday to woo investments and invite industrialists to the forthcoming CII Partnership Summit in Vizag on November 14 and 15. PTI MS GDK KH