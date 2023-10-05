Andhra CM discusses state issues with FM Sitharaman, Power Minister R K Singh

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Power Minister R K Singh here and discussed issues related with the state.

Advertisment

"The CM met the two union ministers separately. He discussed several pending state issues including the Polavaram project," a state government official said.

Reddy is in the national capital to attend a chief ministers' conference on left wing extremism scheduled on October 6 at Vigyan Bhawan.

The chief minister also plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, but the appointment has not been confirmed yet, the source said. PTI LUX AP-CM-DELHI TOUR TIR TIR