Andhra CM distributes pattadar passbooks, assures protection of land rights

Kalugotla (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday distributed high-security pattadar passbooks under the Mee Bhoomi-Mee Hakku (Your Land - Your Right) initiative here in Kurnool district.

The programme aims to provide legally secure land ownership documents and prevent manipulation of records while ensuring transparent governance for farmers across the state.

"High-security pattadar passbooks are being distributed under the Mee Bhoomi-Mee Hakku (Your Land -Your Right) initiative to protect the rightful ownership of farmers," said Naidu, addressing a public meeting.

He described land as a symbol of trust and faith, equal to a mother, and asserted that no one could destroy the people's bond with it.

Naidu said that the NDA coalition government scrapped the Land Titling Act and "introduced" Quick Response (QR) code-enabled passbooks to stop illegal grabbing and tampering with revenue records in villages.

The CM said that nearly 80 percent of petitions received by the government were related to land disputes created due to alleged faulty policies of earlier administration.

He said a special programme on the ninth of every month will resolve land issues and will ensure passbooks are issued without bribes through a transparent survey mechanism.

Naidu announced that over 37 lakh passbooks were ready, surveys completed in nearly 280 villages this month, and around 1.1 lakh beneficiaries received documents under the initiative.

He reiterated the goal of issuing all over 60 lakh pending passbooks by December 2027 and preparing error-free land records across every village in Andhra Pradesh. PTI MS STH SA