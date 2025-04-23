Andhra CM expected to receive Pahalgam terror attack victim's body in Vizag

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to receive the mortal remains of JS Chandra Mouli, a Pahalgam terror attack victim, at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, official sources said.

Mouli was one of the 26 people shot dead at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

"CM Naidu will collect the mortal remains of JS Chandra Mouli and will meet his family members at Visakhapatnam airport,” the sources told PTI.

However, the time of receiving the body is yet to be confirmed, they said.

The CM returned to the state after a five-day European holiday, followed by busy meetings in New Delhi on Tuesday.