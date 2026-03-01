Andhra CM extends birthday greetings to Nitish, Stalin

Amaravati, March 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday extended birthday greetings to his Bihar and Tamil Nadu counterparts, Minister Nitish Kumar and M K Stalin, respectively.

The TDP supremo wished both leaders good health, happiness and a long life in public service.

"Warm birthday greetings to Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. I wish him good health, happiness and a long life in dedicated public service," Naidu said in a post on X.

Likewise, he conveyed his greetings to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on his birthday.

"Wishing Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru MK Stalin, a very happy birthday. I pray for his good health, happiness and a long life devoted to serving the people," he added. PTI MS SA