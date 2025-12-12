Andhra CM extends birthday greetings to Rajinikanth

Amaravati, 12 Dec (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday extended birthday greetings to the legendary actor Rajinikanth.

Naidu wished the superstar good health and long life, noting that his inspiring personal journey stands alongside his extraordinary career in cinema.

"Happy Birthday to my dear friend and legendary superstar, Rajinikanth. Of the select few who shine as heroes both on screen and off it, he remains among the greatest. Wishing him many happy returns of the day," said Naidu in a post on X.

He further wished Rajinikanth the very best for a long and healthy life. PTI MS STH ADB