Andhra CM extends Constitution Day greetings

Amaravati, Nov 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday extended greetings to people on the Constitution Day, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution of India.

Naidu noted that Constitution Day is an occasion to reaffirm commitment to the values enshrined in the nation's supreme law, honouring the visionary leadership of BR Ambedkar and the framers of the Constitution.

"Today, we commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India and renew our pledge to uphold the values enshrined in it. We honour the framers of our Constitution, especially its chief architect, BR Ambedkar, for their visionary leadership that laid the foundation of our democracy, rooted in justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity," said Naidu in a post on X.

He further said that the principles of the Constitution continue to guide the nation's journey towards building a Swarna Andhra (golden Andhra) and a Viksit Bharat (developed India). PTI MS STH ADB