Andhra CM extends greetings on 'Prabala Teerdham' festival

Amaravati, Jan 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday extended greetings to people on 'Prabala Teerdham', a centuries-old religious festival in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The spiritual and cultural festival, held every year on Kanuma day during Sankranti festival at Jaganna Thota village, has been continuing for over 400 years and draws participation from devotees from far and wide.

"I extend my greetings to devotees on the occasion of Prabala Teerdham being held at Jaganna Thota in Konaseema. The state government has accorded a state festival status to the 476-year-old distinguished Jaganna Thota Prabala Teerdham," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

During the festival, Prabalu (religious artefacts) representing Ekadasha Rudras (eleven forms of Lord Shiv) from 11 ancient Shiva temples congregate on a single platform, marking one of the region's most significant spiritual gatherings.

By virtue of being designated a state festival, the CM said the state government will make arrangements for devotees, benefiting as many as five lakh people.