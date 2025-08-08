Andhra CM extends Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of those died in Vizag cylinder blast

Amaravati, Aug 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday extended an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of three deceased victims of the cooking gas cylinder blast in Visakhapatnam.

On Thursday night, a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a welding shop near the fishing harbour, killing three people.

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex-gratia on behalf of the government to the kin of people who died in the cylinder blast at a welding shop near the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam. CM directed officials to extend Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of three deceased persons in the accident,” said an official press release.

Further, he instructed officials to extend better medical treatment to the injured persons.

Visakhapatnam DCP – II Mary Prasanthi told PTI that three persons were injured in the blast. Prasanthi noted that two of the injured persons are in a critical condition. PTI STH ADB