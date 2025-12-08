Andhra CM extends wishes for Telangana Rising Global Summit

Amaravati, Dec 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday conveyed his best wishes for the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit, 2025.

Scheduled on December 8 and 9, the conclave is being planned on the lines of the Davos World Economic Forum.

"My best wishes to the Telangana Rising Global Summit-2025. May this platform open new avenues for growth, innovation and progress," said Naidu in a post on X.

He said that the summit would serve as a significant platform to explore new avenues for growth, innovation and overall progress.

The Chief Minister remarked that such initiatives contribute to fostering development-oriented collaborations and strengthening regional economic engagement. PTI MS STH SA