Andhra CM, Governor convey Ramzan greetings

Amaravati, Apr 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday extended Eid- ul- Fitr greetings to the Muslims of the state.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister noted that Ramzan is a festival which increases the virtues of discipline, charity and others.

"Ramzan is a holy festival which increases discipline and charity. I extend my Ramzan greetings to all the Muslim brothers and sisters," said Reddy in a post on X.

Likewise, the Governor observed that the teachings of the holy Quran have shaped society for ages, since the advent of Prophet Mohammed.

Advertisment

"The holy Ramzan is a reminder to us of the purpose of life as ordained by the Almighty and that only through rigorous self-discipline it is possible to realize the life eternal," said Nazeer in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

On this holy Eid-ul-Fitr day, let us redeem our pledge to respect the dignity of human beings, the sanctity of life and the solemnity of all faiths, he added.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his Ramzan greetings to Muslims of the southern state.

Muslims across Andhra Pradesh are celebrating the festival with pomp and gaiety.

PTI STH SDP