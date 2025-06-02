Andhra CM greets Telangana people on state formation day

Amaravati, June 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday greeted the people of Telangana state on its 11th formation day, noting that though there are two different Telugu states, Telugu people and community are one.

Telugu people should rise equally wherever they are, Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

"My greetings to Telangana people who are celebrating the 11th state (Telangana) formation day. Every family in Telangana must live in happiness and prosperity and proceed in the path of development," said Naidu.

Competing with each other in development, the two Telugu states should reach the top position to emerge as unbeatable powers, said Naidu, calling on every Telugu citizen to be a part of this journey.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also extended Telangana formation day wishes, saying that the state gave birth to his Janasena party, gave him 'rebirth' and also filled him with 'revolutionary' spirit.

"As Telangana state enters its 12th year, I wish for it to go ahead in all fields with development and welfare to fulfil the desires of people," said Kalyan in a post on 'X'. PTI STH ADB