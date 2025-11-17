Andhra CM grieves loss of lives in Saudi Arabia bus tragedy

Amaravati, Nov 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday expressed grief over the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia that resulted in the deaths of many Umrah pilgrims from neighbouring Telangana.

The bus travelling from Makkah to Medina collided with a tanker and caught fire.

In a post on X, Naidu said, "I'm deeply saddened to hear about the tragic accident in Saudi Arabia that took the lives of our fellow brothers and sisters from Telangana who were on the holy Umrah pilgrimage." "May their souls rest in peace and may the bereaved families find strength and solace in this difficult time," he added. PTI STH ROH