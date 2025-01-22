Andhra CM, Guv express profound grief over Vedic students' death in Karnataka

Amaravati, Jan 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the death of three Mantralayam Vedic school students in a road accident in Karnataka.

At least four persons including three students were killed and ten others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in the wee hours of Wednesday in Raichur district.

"The news of three Mantralayam Vedic school students dying in a road accident in Karnataka has devastated and immensely grieved me. I directed officials to ensure medical help for them (students), who were on their way to Hampi in the neighbouring state," said Naidu in a post on X from Davos in Switzerland.

Promising to help the families of the driver of the vehicle and the students who died, the CM conveyed his condolences over their untimely death.

Likewise, the Governor expressed profound grief and anguish over the death of the students after their vehicle turned upside down. "Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and directed the officials to provide better treatment to the injured," said a press release from the Raj Bhavan. PTI STH ADB