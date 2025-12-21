Andhra CM, Guv extend birthday wishes to Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati, December 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Sunday extended birthday greetings to YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Governor conveyed his hearty felicitations and warm greetings to the former Chief Minister on his birthday.

“I extend my hearty felicitations and warm greetings to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister, on his birthday. May God Almighty bless him with good health, happiness and long life,” said Nazeer in a post on X.

CM Naidu wished Jagan a long and healthy life.

“Birthday greetings to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Meanwhile, members of the YSRCP along with supporters from Germany, Belgium and Switzerland, celebrated the birthday of the party president in Eindhoven in Netherlands.

“Jagan is an inspirational leader whose politics is rooted in compassion and credibility, and his leadership continues to motivate party cadres and supporters across the globe,” said YSRCP leader Karthik Yellapragada in a press release.

He said YSRCP supporters in Europe highlighted Jagan's governance model in the southern state.

YSRCP leader S Srinivas Reddy and other party leaders highlighted the welfare schemes, administrative transparency, and empowerment of the poor implemented during the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024. PTI MS GDK ROH