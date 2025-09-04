Andhra CM hails GST reforms as ‘pro-poor, growth-oriented’

Amaravati, Sep 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday welcomed the GST reforms, describing the changes as a "pro-poor and growth-oriented decision" that would benefit all sections of the society.

On Wednesday, the GST Council approved a complete overhaul of the goods and services tax regime, slashing tax on several common use items, from hair oil to corn flakes and personal health and life insurance policies and umpteen others.

“We welcome the GST reforms with revised slabs across daily essentials, education, healthcare, and agriculture. This pro-poor, growth-oriented decision will benefit all sections of (the) society, from farmers to businesses,” Naidu said in a post on X.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on this "transformative step".

As announced by PM Modi on Independence Day, these next-generation GST reforms mark a strategic and citizen-centric advancement of our tax framework, ensuring a better quality of life for every Indian, he added. PTI STH ROH