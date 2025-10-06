Andhra CM hails sanitation workers for tireless efforts, maintaining cleanliness across state

Amaravati, Oct 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday lauded sanitation workers, municipal staff, and officials for their tireless efforts in maintaining cleanliness across the state.

Naidu said that those who engage in cleanliness work are true heroes, and compared sanitation workers' dedication to soldiers in eliminating terrorists under Operation Sindoor.

"Sanitation workers, municipal staff, and officials are true heroes tirelessly working to keep our state clean and healthy," the CM said at the Swachh Andhra awards 2025 ceremony.

These awards and recognition highlight the commitment of the state's sanitation workers who risk their health to keep our homes, towns, and streets clean, he said.

He observed that the Centre is providing large-scale funding under the Swachh Bharat Mission, but alleged that the previous YSRCP government had failed to utilise those resources effectively.

"Nearly 85 lakh tonne of garbage were left uncollected, and even Tirumala remained unclean. We abolished the garbage tax and removed legacy waste," Naidu said.

The chief minister said that the southern state has set a target to become a 'zero-waste state' and that 100 Swachh Raths (cleanliness vehicle) will soon be launched.

He emphasised the need to honour those who maintain cleanliness and said that cleanliness should be visible in every office, every road, and across all surroundings, and added that the people of the state should work for a clean, green, and healthy Andhra Pradesh.

The CM also highlighted initiatives such as the Green Passport programme to encourage tree planting among students, night-time cleaning, and the implementation of the 'Use-Recover-Reuse' policy instead of the 'Use and Throw' approach. PTI MS STH KH