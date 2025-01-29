Andhra CM hails state's tableau winning third place in Republic Day parade

Amaravati, Jan 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday hailed the state's tableau winning the third position in the Republic Day parade held in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister noted that the tableau featuring 'Etikoppaka' toys winning the third position behind those from Uttar Pradesh and Tripura is a matter of great happiness.

"Andhra Pradesh tableau featuring 'Etikoppaka' toys winning the third position in the recent Republic Day parade is a matter of great pride and joy for the people of the state," said Naidu in a post on social media 'X'.

The CM congratulated the designers of the tableau and the artisans who produced those toys. PTI STH ADB