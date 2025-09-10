Andhra CM hails 'Super Six' poll promises as 'super hit', dares Jagan to attend Assembly

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the previous YSRCP regime raised Rs 10 lakh crore debt while the present TDP-led NDA government attracted Rs 10 lakh crore worth investments into the state.

Addressing a 'Super Six Super Hit' meeting here, Naidu criticised the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led previous government alleging that it was plagued with restlessness, unemployment and drugs, and dared the YSRCP chief to come to the Assembly and participate in debate about people’s problems.

"When the previous regime raised Rs 10 lakh crore debt, the TDP-led NDA government brought Rs 10 lakh crore investments. This is our goodwill. This is our brand," he said.

The CM complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for undertaking the GST rate rejig, which led to price reductions for several products.

Listing out his government's achievements, Naidu said under the 'Annadatha Sukhibhava' scheme (financial assistance to farmers) Rs 3,173 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 47 lakh farmers in the first tranche.

He further said so far, five crore women have used the free bus service in Andhra, saving Rs 200 crore.

Naidu noted that under the 'Deepam 2.0' scheme, 2.45 crore LPG cylinders costing Rs 1,704 crore were given to eligible families.

"The Super Six schemes have become a super hit, and I wholeheartedly thank farmers, women, and youth for their immense support," he said.

The 'Super Six' poll promises include welfare schemes such as free bus travel for women, Rs 15,000 per annum for each eligible school-going children, and Rs 20,000 per annum for farmers and others.

Naidu said the government is fulfilling its "Super Six" poll promises and assured that there will be no shortage of urea for farmers in the state.

Attacking the YSRCP supremo, the CM said, "Jagan, I dare you to come to the Assembly and discuss medical colleges. Even without opposition status, you must attend and debate. People will decide your opposition status, not the party." He further said the YSRCP chief, who knows nothing about medical colleges, talks as if he has achieved something, maintaining that merely giving land does not make colleges function.

The YSRCP supremo had slammed the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to "privatise" the proposed government medical colleges, calling it a "brazen example of corruption," and vowed to bring them back under state control after returning to power.

Reddy’s remarks came after the Andhra Pradesh cabinet decided to develop 10 new medical colleges under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Naidu said that the people of the state had given TDP and its allies a clear mandate, denying YSRCP opposition status, reflecting "total rejection" of Jagan’s leadership.

He observed that 57 per cent of people voted in the 2024 elections for NDA, resulting in a 94 per cent strike rate with 164 seats, leaving no room for the opposition.

The CM said that through drip irrigation and irrigation projects, barren lands in Rayalaseema received life.

With Rs 3,850 crore, Krishna waters were carried through Handri-Neeva project up to Kuppam, he said, adding that projects at Pattikonda, Jeedipalli, Penna Ahobilam, Gollapalli, Cherlopalli, Adavipalli, and Gajuladinne are being filled with water.

He further said that Rayalaseema houses sacred pilgrim centers from Tirupati to Srisailam and efficient water management brought prosperity and ended drought permanently.

The TDP supremo said that the Rayalaseema region will house defense, space, aerospace, semiconductor, electronics, automobile industries, drone city, and green energy projects while solar, wind energy will energise the region and transform it into Ratnala Seema (land of gems).

Naidu said that this meeting is only to convey a message that the NDA coalition government in the state has kept its word.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Andhra BJP chief PVN Madhav also spoke. PTI MS GDK KH